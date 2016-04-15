Carbondale New School transitions to teacher-led program

Carbondale New School is announcing plans to become the first teacher-led school in southern Illinois. Teacher-led schools have been operating in the U.S. since the 1970s. Today, there are over 70 such schools currently in the United States.

Educators at New School have been planning for the transition to a teacher-led school for the 2016-2017 school year.

“We have a strong core group of educators who have a combined experience in education of over 50 years," director Amanda Sheridan said. "I’m confident our teachers will continue to work collaboratively to share duties and ensure New School retains an atmosphere of quality instruction, creativity, kindness, and individualized education. ”

With the only certified Nature Explore Classroom elementary/middle school in southern Illinois, Carbondale New School values outdoor education and encourages students to engage in outdoor play. New School offers a variety of special classes including: Spanish, art, P.E., and music. Teachers work to guarantee all children receive instruction based upon their unique learning styles and levels.

The school board recently voted to reduce tuition and fees by $1000 for students in first through eighth grades for the 2016-2017 school year.

Enrollment for next school year is now open to the public. Learn more about Carbondale New School at www.carbondalenewschool.com or call (618) 457-4765.

