Judge dismisses protection order against newly elected Greenville, MO mayor

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Greenville City Hall (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS) Greenville City Hall (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
GREENVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A judge dismissed a protection order filed against the newly elected mayor of Greenville, Missouri.

Carroll Rainwater was banned from going into his own office after the city clerk filed a restraining order against him.

On Tuesday, April 19, that order was dismissed.

Rainwater's attorney said the judge didn't find enough evidence to support it. She said now the new mayor can get to work.

The Greenville city clerk, Pamela Birmingham, has held the position for the past eight years.

Birmingham said she's known Carroll Rainwater, the mayor-elect, for the past 30 years, even working with him and going on vacations together.

"I can pretty much work with anyone. He was not the man that I... I've never seen him act like that before," Birmingham said.

According to court papers, back on April 6, 2016, Birmingham alleges Rainwater struck her chest with his finger, pushing her across the room and up to her desk.

"I don't know what his intention was, like he was possessed," former Mayor Fred Bennett said.

Bennett said he witnessed the tail end of the incident.

"I saw him strike her, and evidently it was going on before I got there," Bennett said.

"He was literally pushing me with his finger back as far as he could go, right in my face, telling me, 'You will do what I say, when I say, how I say,'" Birmingham said.

Birmingham claimed the new mayor got upset about not getting the keys and being sworn into his new office the day after the election. 

At the time, Rainwater was not available for comment.

"I mean we have rights, and you know, nobody should be yelled at screamed at, pushed, female or not," Birmingham said.

Looking forward, Birmingham said she may not keep her job if Rainwater keeps his.

