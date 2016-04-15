Poplar Bluff police, DEA to host drug takeback event

April 30 may be your chance to get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency is holding a "takeback" event on the 30th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It'll be at the Black River Coliseum on 301 S. 5th. According to a news release, the service is "free and anonymous, no questions asked."

DEA officials say you're welcome to take pills and/or patches for disposal, but they cannot accept liquids or needles.

The DEA says the initiative "addresses a vital public safety and public health issue" because medicines that stay in home cabinets are subject to misuse and abuse.

