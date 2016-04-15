Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition kicks off in Cape Girardeau

Artists are working to make sure Downtown Cape Girardeau looks a little nicer.

Tonight, the Public Art Committee of Cape Girardeau is launching the city's third public art outdoor exhibition at 6 p.m.

There will be a ceremony at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard on the corner of Broadway and Fountain Streets.

Two of the six artists chosen are from Cape Girardeau: Ben Pierce and Nathan Pierce.

It really makes this exhibit even more special when you think that local artists are given a chance to display their work and contribute to a more vibrant downtown.

The Public Art Committee hopes this project increases an interest in art around the region and helps revitalize Old Town Cape.

These sculptures are all along Broadway and will be for a year.

Funding for the exhibit is provided by City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the National Endowment for Arts and Old Town Cape.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.