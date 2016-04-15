SIC to hold Kids Day on April 26

Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg will be hosting a Kids Day on April 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

This years fair will have a sports theme with free food, soft drinks, games and prizes.

The event is being held in partnership with the Egyptian Health Department, Harrisburg Medical Center, Wabash Area Development Inc. Head Start, the Harrisburg District Library and is for children in grades kindergarten through fifth.

Registration will be held in the campuses B/C lobby and the fun will be had in Deaton Gymnasium and B-hall.

For more information call 618-252-5400, ext. 3213.

