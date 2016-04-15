Community, school remembers Charlie Oliver with 73-balloon release

Coach Brett Blackman presented Issac Oliver with a memorial stone in honor of his father, Charlie. (Source: B.J. Babb)

On Monday, April 11, a memorial balloon release was held at Charleston High School to honor former Blue Jay athlete Charlie Oliver.

Charlie passed away on April 6, 2016 in a motor vehicle accident. Surviving are his wife and children, including his son Issac Oliver who is a current Blue Jay athlete.

In memory of Charlie, a memorial ceremony and balloon release were held at the CHS Field House at John Harris Marshall Athletic Complex.

In attendance were friends of the family, former teammates, and former CHS Coach Dempsey Craft. Several current teachers were there, as well as students who participate in football, baseball, and track.

CHS Coach Brett Blackman presented Issac with a block to be placed in the memorial garden at the new score board. Coach Craft spoke on Charlie's character and physical strength, recalling his time coaching Charlie and others in the early '80s.

Following the ceremony, attendants gathered on the track and released 73 blue and white balloons, which represented Charlie's high school football number.

The family would like to thank Coach Blackman, Coach Craft, teammate's parents and friends of the family for organizing the event.

