Spring Clean Up Day in Paducah, McCracken Co. on April 16

The Paducah-McCracken County Spring Clean Up Day will be on Saturday, April 16 until 2 p.m. at the Republic Services transfer station.

The transfer station is located at 829 Burnett Street.

Spring Clean Up Day is a free service, rain or shine. All residents must bring proper identification, such as a driver's license, to verify residency.

Commonly referred to as "dump day," it is an opportunity to get rid of different types of solid and household hazardous waste.

Accepted items include:

Household trash

White goods (freon-free)

Tires (no heavy equipment, solid or foam-filled tires)

Household hazardous waste

Ammunition

Expired or no longer needed prescription medications

Recyclables including batteries and e-scrap

Documents

According to the city of Paducah, this year they are offering to shred sensitive documents. This is offered through a partnership with Shred-it.

They say no medical waste or commercial waste will be accepted.

The city recommends drivers enter from North 10th Street off of Park Avenue. They say traffic will turn right onto Burnett Street to go through the drop-off line. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from North 8th or 9th Streets.

Household hazardous waste items such as e-scrap and batteries, ammunition, prescriptions and documents are off-loaded last in line. They ask that you separate your items to make the trip go quicker.

According to the city, an average of approximately 700 vehicles go through the line to dispose of more than 200 tons of household trash, white goods and scrap metal. That is in addition to tires, recyclables, hazardous materials, prescriptions and ammunition collected.

For more information, you can click here or call the City of Paducah Engineering-Public Works Department at 270-444-8567.

