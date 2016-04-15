Cutting costs: SIU needs your help

After going nearly a year without a state budget, Southern Illinois University needs some help.

The university is asking its students to come up with ways the school can reduce state spending at the "administrative and operational level."

Sending in your recommendations is easy.

Just click here to fill out the form and submit it, all online.

School officials may follow up with you on your idea.

