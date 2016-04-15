SIU to hold food drive to combat student hunger - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU to hold food drive to combat student hunger

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

It's been almost one year since the state of Illinois last had a budget.

Some local students are getting ready to pay more for tuition - and we're learning that some of them are having a tough time trying to feed themselves. 

That's why school officials are starting an initiative underway to help those students.

It’s called Saluki Food Drive and its goal is to help combat student hunger here on SIU’s campus.

This week long event, starting Monday, April 18, is asking for non-perishable donations.

The item will then be packaged at the Wesley Foundation here on campus and given to students who are in need, using their student ID’s.

Coordinator Jerrica Jordan said this is an issue that is crucial for the university to address.

“We're trying to diminish student hunger on campus," Jordan said. "There’s a lot of students on campus that have families, where they have to work extra jobs to support themselves, and we would really like to help anyway that we can to help alleviate that problem.”

With tuition expected to rise and Illinois budget still an issue, officials plan to start another food pantry in the fall as well.

More information on that is expected at a later time.

For more information on the food drive, click here.

