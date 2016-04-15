Redhawks baseball team looks to get back to winning ways

Southeast Missouri State baseball team looks to better their record against last place Eastern Illinois.

The Redhawks will host Eastern Illinois for a three game series beginning on Friday, April 15, in Cape Girardeau.

SEMO currently sits in second place in the Ohio Valley Conference, they hope to hold that position this weekend.

EIU comes into conference play sporting a 1-11 record in the OVC. SEMO is an impressive 13-2 in conference play.

Top seeded Jacksonville State will play on the road at Tennessee Tech.

