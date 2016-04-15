Afternoon Newsletter: Friday, April 15

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s going on in your world today.

MASSIVE SEAT BELT RECALL: If you own a GM pickup truck, you may want to call your dealer. More than a million Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks worldwide are being recalled because the seat belts may not hold the driver in a crash. CLICK HERE to learn more.

ARSON ARREST: A Ripley County man has been arrested in connection to a fire that killed his wife and baby son earlier this month. Officials say Michael Payne is charged with first degree arson, but that more charges could come. CLICK HERE for the details.

THREE YEARS LATER: Victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings are being honored today on the third anniversary. Three people were killed, and more than 200 were injured. CLICK HERE for more.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: It’s starting to feel more like spring! A warm, dry weekend is in store for more of the Heartland. Highs are predicted in the mid-to-upper 70s. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

OVER THE WEEKEND: Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the 11th annual Cape Comic Con! Over 125 tables will be set up at the Osage Center from comic vendors, cosplayers, comic book artists, and much more. CLICK HERE to find out more.

COMING UP ON HEARTLAND NEWS: Here’s a sneak peek into what’s in store for our shows tonight:

Family of man found dead helps raise money to donate search drone to community

The Greenville mayor is banned from city hall

Thrive Anna dispensary hosts open house

