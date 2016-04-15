Man killed in early morning Eldorado house fire

A deadly early morning fire is under investigation in Saline County, Ill.

According to the firefighters on the scene, an elderly man was killed in the fire in Eldorado, Ill.

Investigators have not identified the man.

The Eldorado Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the home on Benton St. around 5:30 a.m.

The house is located near Mahoney Park.

The fire marshal is on scene to investigate.

Crime scene investigators have also been called in.

As of 8:30 a.m., fire crews were cleaning off debris and crews were still on scene.

No word yet on how the fire started.

