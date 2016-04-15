Graves County High School hosts #LIKEAGIRL Confidence Summit

The #LIKEAGIRL Confidence Summit will be held between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 16 in the commons of Graves County High School.

The summit aims to make challenges teenage girls face less frightening.

Teenager girls and a parent will learn from responsible, successful and confident older teen girls and women.

The event is sponsored by Anthem Medicaid and is free-of-charge to middle school girls and her parent in the region.

Door prizes valued at $50 can be won by those who attend.

There will be a free lunch provided by Snappy Tomato Pizza.

Davina Merritt, founder of Fostering Hope in America, will be the keynote speaker.

Pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged. registration is through the Mayfield-Graves County Tourism Commission's Facebook page Events.

