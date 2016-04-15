Let's drop a couple of quarters in our jukebox of memories.

This morning we focus on the music from this week in 1963.

Billboard's Hot 100 had The Cascades at number five with Rhythm of the Rain. According to BMI it was the ninth most played song on the radio and TV in the 20th century.

A country crossover hit was in the number four spot. Skeeter Davis' The End of the World is the only song in history to crack the top ten on Billboard's four main charts, the Hot 100, the country charts, the easy listening charts and the R and B charts.

Bobby Darin checked in at number three with You're the Reason I'm Living.

At number two was Ruby and the Romantics with Our Day Will Come. The song would have another chart run 48 years later when it was released as a posthumous single by Amy Winehouse.

And in the top spot was Walk Like a Man by The Four Seasons. It spent three weeks at number one and was the third of the groups five chart topping singles.

And that was this week in music:1963.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.