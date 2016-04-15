FIRST ALERT: Muggy morning as rain moves out, warm up on its way

It is Friday, April 15, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up this morning, some of the Heartland may see some raindrops and the roads could be wet. Otherwise it’s a pretty muggy morning. By noon the rain will have moved out, and we start a string of dry, warm days. The weekend temps could come close to 80 degrees! FIRST ALERT: if you’ve been waiting to plant your garden, this weekend will be perfect for it with no real chance of frost, and warm, sunny days.

CLICK HERE for a look at the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Open house: Thrive Anna medical cannabis dispensary will hold an open house today. Thrive owners say people will be able to tour facility, with staff on hand to answer any questions they may have about medical marijuana facilities and therapies.

Under investigation: A Water Valley, Kentucky man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of his grandmother. Michael Castleman is facing charges after the body of Linda Pittman was discovered on Thursday.

Widespread damage: More than 100 aftershocks rattled through Japan after Thursday night's magnitude- 6.5 earthquake. It caused widespread damage and injured about 800 people.

Recall Alert: Thousands of cradle swings are being recalled over safety concerns. Fisher-Price said its Cradle 'n Swings product can fall unexpectedly if the seat peg is not fully engaged.

