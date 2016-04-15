11th Annual Cape Comic Con runs Apr. 15-17

Never fear, Cape Girardeau, superheroes are here!

The 11th Annual Cape Comic Con is set to run April 15-17 at The Osage Center in Cape Girardeau.

Over 125 tables will be set up with guests from comic vendors, cosplayers, comic book artists, and much more.

Ken Murphy, the events organizer says the event has grown in the past 11 years, and that they have sold three times the amount of tickets than they did last year.

The three day event has a packed schedule.

Panels, contests, and events will be held each day with a diverse group of topics.

Guests include Butch Patrick, best known as TV's Eddie Munster, Santiago Cirilo from The Walking Dead, the droid R2D2 himself, and many more.

This year a wrestling match will be held Saturday night at The Arena in Cape Girardeau. Well known wrestlers Terry Funk and 'Cowb

oy' Bob Orton will duke it out. Click here for tickets.

Saturday night is capped off with a costume party scheduled at Port Cape Girardeau at 8:00 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.