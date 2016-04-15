Thrive Anna dispensary hosts open house Friday

Thrive Anna medical cannabis dispensary will hold an open house Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. to the public.

The newly constructed dispensary is located at 87 Richview Drive in Anna.

Thrive owners say people will be able to tour facility, with staff on hand to answer any questions they may have about medical marijuana facilities and therapies.

Anna Mayor, Steve Hartline and Iron Chef celebrity, Tyler Burke will be the guests of honor during Friday's open House and ribbon cutting.

Thrive Anna co founders Brad Galli and Gorgi and Rosie Naumovski will also be in attendance for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

Owners say the open house will also feature food and beverages, giveaways and the opportunity to meet with local medical cannabis cultivators supplying Thrive.

“This is a rare opportunity for people in the community to see what the interior of a medical marijuana dispensary looks like without being a state-registered patient,” Gorgi Naumovski said. “Tyler Burke and our staff are looking forward to meeting area residents and helping to answer questions and dispel any myths about medical marijuana facilities and therapies. We’ll also be able to help process patient registrations so they will be able to access our facility and products as soon as we open.”

Once product goes in, Illinois allows only registered patients to enter facility.

Owners say the Thrive Anna facility is identical to the recently opened Thrive Harrisburg site, also operated by the Naumovskis.

The Thrive Anna facility is expected to open for business May 2nd.

