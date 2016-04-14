Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/14. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/14.

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
H.S. Baseball

Poplar Bluff-6
Greene Co. Tech-5

Perryville-4
Festus-3

Scott Co. Cent.-15
Oran-4

Saxony Lutheran-7
Zalma-4

H.S. Soccer

Scott City-14
NMCC-0

Meadow Hts.-8, 18
Kingston-------7, 5

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Kelly-0
St. Vincent-9

MLB 

Milwaukee-0
St. Louis-7

Kansas City-6
Houston-2

Chicago-8
Cincinnati-1

