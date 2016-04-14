Poplar Bluff amusement park wants to serve alcohol, not everyone - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff amusement park wants to serve alcohol, not everyone agrees

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
(Source: KFVS 12)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

When Poplar Bluff amusement park Hydro Adventures opens for the season, they are hoping to be able to serve up something new, alcohol.

Park general manager Barrett Byers says it is all about options for park-goers.

"Just another amenity we wanted to offer our guests," Byers said.

Hydro Adventures applied for two liquor licenses and is waiting for approval from city council.

Not everyone is on board.

An online petition has collected nearly 450 digital signatures of people against liquor at the park.

The petition cites safety reasons at the family establishment as a concern. 

Byers says plans are in place to make sure everyone can have fun and stay safe.

"That's going to be a beer garden type environment and you have to be 21 to get in that area,” he said. “And no alcohol will be allowed outside that area."

He calls it a win-win.

"Our guests will be able to consume alcohol beverages, if they choose, and then for the local area we're generating tax dollars and revenue."

In order to sell alcohol, Hydro Adventures will need to seek approval from the Poplar Bluff City Council after their liquor license applications are approved by the state.

