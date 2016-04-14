Downtown Mayfield, KY hosting 'Cruise-In Series' car show

Downtown Mayfield will host another Top Gun Car Show, also known as "Cruise-In Series."

Starting April through September, the Cruise-In Series will take place every third Saturday of the month.

The event kicks-off Saturday, April 16 and runs from 4-9 p.m.

Cars begin arriving at 4 p.m.

Broadway is expected to be closed between 6th and 7th Streets starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, email topguncarshows@gmail.com

