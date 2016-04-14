Carbondale PD: 2 arrested after fight, waving gun in air - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale PD: 2 arrested after fight, waving gun in air

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Theresa C. Hughes (Source: Carbondale PD) Theresa C. Hughes (Source: Carbondale PD)
Samson N. Hollins (Source: Carbondale PD) Samson N. Hollins (Source: Carbondale PD)

Two people were arrested in Carbondale after allegedly fighting and waving a gun in the air in Carbondale, Illinois.

Theresa C. Hughes, 51, of Murphysboro, was arrested for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with no FOID and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samson N. Hollins, 58, of Murphysboro, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to police, on Wednesday, April 13 at about 2:30 p.m., they responded to the 1000 block of North Glenview Street in reference to someone with a gun.

During the investigation, police say they learned the victim and an unknown acquaintance got into an argument at a business in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

The suspect, identified as Hollins, allegedly agreed to meet the victim on North Glenview Street to fight.

Once they met, a second suspect known to both allegedly waved a gun in the air. The second suspect, identified as Hughes, allegedly had a handgun.

Police say Hughes and Hollins left the area in a vehicle.

An officer in the area responded to the scene and found the vehicle in the 1900 block of West Main Street.

Police say Hollins allegedly attempted to discard the handgun, which was recovered.

They say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

