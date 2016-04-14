Graves Co. man accused of killing 87-year-old grandmother

A Water Valley, Kentucky man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of his grandmother on Thursday, April 14.

Michael Castleman, 37, of Water Valley, was charged with murder and robbery.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said the body Linda Pittman, 87, of Water Valley, was discovered on Thursday afternoon in her home by neighbors.

Redmon said that after further investigation, foul play was suspected.

Pittman's grandson, Michael Castleman, was found and interviewed.

During the interview, Castleman said that he had been involved in a physical altercation with the Pittman, who died as a result.

Castleman was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.

