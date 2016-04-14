Bollinger County Museum of Natural History to open Tom Runnels exhibit

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will unveil a new art exhibit featuring the works of former Marble Hill resident Tom Runnels. (Source: KFVS)

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will unveil a new art exhibit featuring the works of former Marble Hill resident Tom Runnels.

Runnels was well-known in Bollinger County and the Heartland for his unique works of art, including sculptures made from metal that he welded together.

The exhibit will open on Saturday, April 23.

The life and works of Mr. Runnels will be told to visitors by guest speakers Sandy Runnels, his widow, and Jeanie Eddleman on opening day.

Runnels, also an accomplished writer, passed away in September of 2000 at the age of 67.

More information about the exhibit and the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History can be found by calling 573-238-1174 or by emailing bcmnh@sbcglobal.net.

