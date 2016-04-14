Prescription drug take-back event canceled in Cape Girardeau, still on in Jackson

Another prescription drug take-back event is scheduled in Jackson, MO. (Source: KFVS)

Another prescription drug take-back event is scheduled in Jackson, Missouri.

It's being hosted by the Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration at the Jackson Police/Fire Complex, located at 525 South Hope Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30.

Among the list of items accepted during the event are prescription pills and patches that are either expired, unused, or unneeded.

Liquids, needles, and sharps will not be accepted by the DEA.

The public can dispose their unused pills and patches at no charge, and no questions will be asked.

The take-back events are held in order to help prevent prescription drug theft and abuse.

This is the 11th time in six years that the event has been held in Jackson.

Officials originally planned to host a take back on the same day at the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, but forecasted inclement weather caused it to be canceled.

