Paducah sex offender arrested for violating probation, using Facebook

A man convicted of sex offenses involving a minor several years ago was arrested Tuesday by Paducah police after detectives learned he was operating a Facebook page.

Det. Justin Hodges said he received information that Nathan A. Dukes, 50, of Paducah, was operating a Facebook page under a false name.

Dukes was convicted in 2012 of using an electronic communication system to solicit a minor to perform a sex act, and in 2013 of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The investigation revealed Dukes operated the Facebook page from Feb. 1, 2016, through April 4, 2016, which is a violation of his probation.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

