IL man sentenced to prison for stealing car, running from Saline Co. authorities in 2015

A Maunie, Ill. man pleaded guilty this week to possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer almost a year ago.

On July 18, 2015, Shawn D. Smith, 21, was charged with possession of a converted vehicle and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer after Smith apparently ran from Saline Co. deputies in a stolen car.

Smith was pursued by officers after he drove the car at speeds in excess of 21 mph above the legal speed limit after authorities began attempting to pull him over.

On Wednesday, April 13, Smith was sentenced to 13 years in prison and 3 years of mandatory supervised release for both charges.

Smith will also be required to pay restitution to the owner of the stolen vehicle.

