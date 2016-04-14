Kentucky State Police investigating single-car crash in Caldwell Co.

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle, injury-collision that occurred on KY 91, approximately nine miles south of Princeton, on Thursday, April 14 at 11:46 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Jason Stallins, 37, of Princeton, was driving south on KY 91, approximately one-half mile north of the KY 672 intersection.

As the vehicle was exiting a curve, Stallins lost control.

The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and exited the northbound shoulder of the road, becoming airborne.

The vehicle struck a tree and utility wire before coming to rest off the northbound shoulder of the roadway.

Stallins, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated at the scene by Caldwell County EMS.

He was then flown to Deaconess in Evansville, Indiana for further treatment.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Fire Department, and Caldwell County EMS assisted at the scene.

