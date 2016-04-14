Mississippi Co. jail staff workers, sheriff meets with county co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mississippi Co. jail staff workers, sheriff meets with county commissioners

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Jail workers who walked off the job in Mississippi County, Missouri took their concerns to the top.

As we reported last week, the detention center staff workers claimed they were unable to do their jobs and decided to walk out.

According to Jail Administrator Cory Hutcheson, Sheriff Keith Moore fired Hutcheson just a few days later; Sheriff Moore, however, says Hutcheson walked out with the other employees of his own accord.

On Thursday, April 14, county commissioners made sure there wasn’t any back and forth arguments and quickly voted to go into closed session.

Commissioners met with each person involved in this situation and heard just how we got to this point.

After the six workers turned in their resignation letters, sheriff deputies have been filling in at the detention center.

We talked to Glenn Fennell, Sr. who lives in Charleston. He said he hopes this entire situation can be over so those deputies can get back to protecting his community.

“Just like everybody else in the community we just want to get some closure to it," Fennell said. "So that we can move on. [We] want to make sure everything is safe over there for the community because Charleston have enough going on, on the streets sometimes we don’t need no extra to come out.”

Commissioners said they have no comment on what’s next because of possible legal action that could happen in this case.

Sheriff Moore said he currently hired two jail staff workers and plan to have all position filled by the mid-May.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:08:55 GMT
    A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly