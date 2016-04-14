Mississippi Co. jail staff workers, sheriff meets with county commissioners

The Mississippi County Detention Center was operating with half of their staff missing after six employees turned in their resignation letters unexpectedly.

No charges will be filed against the six Mississippi County jail workers who walked out on Friday, April 8.

MSHP: No charges to be filed after Mississippi Co. jail staff walk out

Jail workers who walked off the job in Mississippi County, Missouri took their concerns to the top.

As we reported last week, the detention center staff workers claimed they were unable to do their jobs and decided to walk out.

According to Jail Administrator Cory Hutcheson, Sheriff Keith Moore fired Hutcheson just a few days later; Sheriff Moore, however, says Hutcheson walked out with the other employees of his own accord.

On Thursday, April 14, county commissioners made sure there wasn’t any back and forth arguments and quickly voted to go into closed session.

Commissioners met with each person involved in this situation and heard just how we got to this point.

After the six workers turned in their resignation letters, sheriff deputies have been filling in at the detention center.

We talked to Glenn Fennell, Sr. who lives in Charleston. He said he hopes this entire situation can be over so those deputies can get back to protecting his community.

“Just like everybody else in the community we just want to get some closure to it," Fennell said. "So that we can move on. [We] want to make sure everything is safe over there for the community because Charleston have enough going on, on the streets sometimes we don’t need no extra to come out.”

Commissioners said they have no comment on what’s next because of possible legal action that could happen in this case.

Sheriff Moore said he currently hired two jail staff workers and plan to have all position filled by the mid-May.

