Carbondale, IL women's center sees effects of state budget crisis

The Women's Center in Carbondale says they are hurting for funding. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

The Illinois budget crisis is in it's 10th month, and services across the state say they are running out of money.

The Women's Center in Carbondale said they are hurting for funding.

The organization said they plan ahead for financial issues, but this is something they could have never expected.

"We save lives, and we help people recover, and it's their lives that you're hurting. You're not hurting anyone but the citizens of Southern Illinois, and Illinois in general," said Executive Director Cathy McClanahan.

The Women's Center said they receive nearly $200,000 per year for their rape crisis program.

Without this money the group says they may have to cut back, and if finances don't come in time, layoffs may be coming.

The Executive Director said that by not passing a budget, lawmakers are affecting people's lives when they need help most.

If you would like to donate to The Women's Center, you can click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.