New Releases: ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’, ‘Criminal’, ‘The Jungle Book’, and ‘Green Room’

Third weekend of April brings four new releases into the domestic market.

The largest opening of the weekend belongs to the live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book from Walt Disney Pictures.

An orphaned boy, Mowgli, left in the jungle is raised in part by a pack of wolves, a bear, and a black panther.

Mowgli’s new family attempt to return him into human society and keep him safe from the murderous tiger, Shere Khan.

Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, Giancarlo Esposito, Garry Shandling, and Christopher Walken star in this family-friendly action adventure from director Jon Favreau (Iron Man).

The Jungle Book is rated PG for some sequences of scary action and peril; with a run time of 105 minutes.

Next is the third installment in the popular Barbershop franchise, Barbershop: The Next Cut.

A now co-ed barbershop forces Calvin and his crew to go through some major changes, as the new ladies bring drama and gossip to the once male-dominated sanctuary.

Despite the good times in the shop, the outside neighborhood has taken a turn for the worse, forcing Calvin and the crew to come together to save the shop and their community.

Ice Cube, Nicki Minaj, Regina Hall, Common, Anthony Anderson, and Cedric the Entertainer star in this comedy from production company Cube Vision (Ride Along, Straight Outta Compton).

Barbershop: The Next Cut is rated PG-13 for sexual material and language; with a run time of 112 minutes.

The writers of the 1996 action/thriller The Rock return with a new star-studded crime drama Criminal.

After a CIA agent with top secret information is killed, his memories and skills are implanted into the brain of an unpredictable and dangerous convict to finish an assignment.

Kevin Costner, Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones, Alice Eve, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds star in this thriller from director Ariel Vromen (The Iceman).

Criminal is rated R for strong violence and language throughout; with a run time of 113 minutes.

The smallest wide release of the weekend belongs to the independently produce horror flick Green Room.

A band looking for a gig stray into a secluded part of the Pacific Northwest, where they witness a horrifying act of violence.

The band is then targeted by a group of ruthless and terrifying white power skinheads intent on making sure all evidence and witnesses are eliminated.

Patrick Stewart, Alia Shawkat, Imogen Poots, Anton Yelchin, Joe Cole, and Mark Webber star in this horror/thriller from writer/director Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin).

Green Room is rated R for strong brutal graphic violence, gory images, language and some drug content; with a run time of 94 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

The Jungle Book 4,028

Barbershop: The Next Cut 2,661

Criminal 2,600

Green Room 550



Two new wide releases for the weekend of April 22.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War is the follow up to the 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman as this film follows Ravenna and her sister Freya as the two duke it out for dominance.

Amazon Studios first theatrical release, Elvis & Nixon tells the humorous true story behind the meeting of President Nixon and Elvis Presley.

