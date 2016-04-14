Reward offered after vandals damage Perryville veterans Memorial - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reward offered after vandals damage Perryville veterans Memorial Wall

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Perryville Police Department) (Source: Perryville Police Department)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Vandalism at the veterans Memorial Wall is under investigation in Perryville.

The Perryville Police Department reports someone damaged the flood lights and removed some of the paved rocks sometime between Friday, April 1, 2016 and early Saturday, April 2.

Perry County Military History Museum President Michael Lundy says the damage is valued somewhere between three and five thousand dollars.

Lundy says the replacement parts are on back order, and he hopes to have repairs finished soon.

"I don't think [the vandals] realize just what they did... how many people they've adversely affected." Lundy said after the award was announced. "There are hundreds of people who have contributed to putting loved ones on that wall, and they've hurt each and every one of them"

The wall honors specifically honors Perry County veterans of any conflict.

The Museum is offering a $1000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in damaging the memorial.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Detective Division at the Perryville Police Department at (573)547-4546.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

