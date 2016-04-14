Sedalia Elem. 5th graders learn about free market economy

A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

The recent discovery of the USS Juneau in the depths of the South Pacific has provided some closure to people with connections to the ship that was blown apart during World War II.