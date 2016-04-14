Williamson Co., IL officials announce roadside safety checks through April

Roadside safety checks will be scheduled through April in Williamson County, Illinois to encourage safe driving.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick has announced that the traffic safety campaign will take place during daytime and nighttime hours.

The purpose for these safety checks is to detect and remove impaired drivers and they will be held in several locations within Williamson County.

Deputies will also focus on uninsured drivers and seat belt usage.

Through the next few weeks many 'DUI Saturation Patrols' will also be scheduled.

Funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation's Division of Traffic Safety makes these saturation patrols and roadside safety checks possible.

