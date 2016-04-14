Police investigating theft in Murphysboro

Police are investigating a theft that happened in Murphysboro, Illinois on Thursday, April 14.

According to Murphysboro police, an officer received a call around 9:11 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Commercial Avenue.

Police say they were told the suspect, possibly armed with a handgun, running from the area and gave chase. The suspect was described as wearing a red-colored sweatshirt.

According to police, they originally believed the suspect entered a home on Commercial Avenue.

Our reporter on scene said police barricaded the home.

Police say they found a gun in the area and believed it came from someone involved in this incident.

They say they detained multiple people for questioning in connection with the incident, including the person believed to have ran from officers on the scene.

This is now being investigated as a theft and possible unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Murphysboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police are investigating.

