Car catches on fire in Dexter

A car fire near Walmart caught the attention of several Dexter residents Wednesday night.

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore reports a Bloomfield woman was driving along Business 60 just after 8:30 p.m. when her vehicle caught fire.

Seymore said the fire started in the rear of her SUV where she was carrying several items in the backseat.

According to Seymore, it remains unknown how the fire started.

Thankfully, Seymore said no one was injured.

