April 15 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a couple of actresses named Emma.

She won a Best Actress Oscar for her role as Margaret in the 1992 movie Howards End.  She's also starred in Sense and Sensibility, Dead Again and Much Ado About Nothing. Emma Thompson is 57 today.

She's best known for her role as Hermione in the Harry Potter movies. Next year, you'll see her as Belle in the live action version of Beauty and the Beast. Emma Watson is 26 today.

Also on the birthday list is an actor who's starred in the movies, Knocked Up, Neighbors and The 40 Year Old Virgin. Seth Rogen is 34 today.

He hosted Hee Haw for more than 20 years and won the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award in 1973. Roy Clark is 83 today.

Speaking of awards, this guy has won quite a few lately. He's written more than 150 songs for other artists, but he's written some for himself including: Traveller and  Nobody to Blame. Chris Stapleton is 38 today.

    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he's never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

