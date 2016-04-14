April 15 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a couple of actresses named Emma.

She won a Best Actress Oscar for her role as Margaret in the 1992 movie Howards End. She's also starred in Sense and Sensibility, Dead Again and Much Ado About Nothing. Emma Thompson is 57 today.

She's best known for her role as Hermione in the Harry Potter movies. Next year, you'll see her as Belle in the live action version of Beauty and the Beast. Emma Watson is 26 today.

Also on the birthday list is an actor who's starred in the movies, Knocked Up, Neighbors and The 40 Year Old Virgin. Seth Rogen is 34 today.

He hosted Hee Haw for more than 20 years and won the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award in 1973. Roy Clark is 83 today.

Speaking of awards, this guy has won quite a few lately. He's written more than 150 songs for other artists, but he's written some for himself including: Traveller and Nobody to Blame. Chris Stapleton is 38 today.

