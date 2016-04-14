FIRST ALERT: Warm today, but keep your umbrella handy

It is Thursday, April 14, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

When you wake up, you can expect your Thursday morning to be mild and dry, but keep your umbrella close. Brian is tracking scattered showers in the Heartland for this afternoon. He’s also looking ahead to the weekend, which looks like it will be a nice few days to get out and about. FIRST ALERT: We’re looking at the longest string of dry, mild days we’ve seen for quite some time.

Making Headlines:

Break impasse: Early this morning Kentucky lawmakers reached an agreement on a two-year operating budget. It will help pay the community college tuition for all Kentucky high school graduates while spending more than $1 billion on the state's public pension debt.

No school: Due to a water line break, Dexter Public Schools will not be in session today. Classes will resume on Tuesday, April 19.

Fatal crash: A crash investigation is under way after a man was killed in an accident on Tamms road near the Alexander, Pulaski county line.

Big win: The Golden State Warriors usurped one of the NBA’s most prestigious records Wednesday night, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104 to reach their 73rd win and the league’s record for most wins in a single season.

