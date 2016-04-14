FIRST ALERT: Warm today, but keep your umbrella handy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Warm today, but keep your umbrella handy

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Thursday, April 14, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

When you wake up, you can expect your Thursday morning to be mild and dry, but keep your umbrella close. Brian is tracking scattered showers in the Heartland for this afternoon. He’s also looking ahead to the weekend, which looks like it will be a nice few days to get out and about. FIRST ALERT: We’re looking at the longest string of dry, mild days we’ve seen for quite some time.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Break impasse: Early this morning Kentucky lawmakers reached an agreement on a two-year operating budget. It will help pay the community college tuition for all Kentucky high school graduates while spending more than $1 billion on the state's public pension debt.

No school: Due to a water line break, Dexter Public Schools will not be in session today. Classes will resume on Tuesday, April 19.

Fatal crash: A crash investigation is under way after a man was killed in an accident on Tamms road near the Alexander, Pulaski county line.

Big win: The Golden State Warriors usurped one of the NBA’s most prestigious records Wednesday night, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104 to reach their 73rd win and the league’s record for most wins in a single season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:08:55 GMT
    A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly