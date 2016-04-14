Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Pulaski Co.

Crews were called out to a fire on Tick Ridge Road in Pulaski County, Ill. early Thursday morning.

According to Pulaski County EMA, the fire started around 2 a.m. near the Pulaski, Massac county line.

Fire trucks were on scene. The trucks were blocking a part of traffic for more than two hours.

The road is open as of 4:40 a.m.

