Police: Man driving too fast, killed in Pulaski Co.

A crash investigation is under way after a man was killed in an accident on Tamms road near the Alexander, Pulaski county line.

According to Illinois State Police, Kelly Smith, 47 of Ullin, Ill., was traveling west on Tamms road.

Police say he was driving too fast when he lost control of his SUV, spun off the road, and rolled over multiple times.

ISP reports Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the driver's side window.

A toxicology report is pending.

