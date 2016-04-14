New sculptures installed on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau's third public art outdoor exhibition was unveiled on Friday, April 15.

The show consisted of seven substantial pieces to be placed along the Broadway Corridor in Cape Girardeau for one year. It's hoped the outdoor Sculpture Exhibit on Broadway will increase the number of arts-related activities in the Heartland and contribute to the revitalization of Cape Girardeau's downtown.

Six artists have been selected to exhibit their work: Jacob Burmood from Springfield, Missouri; Ben Pierce, from Cape Girardeau; Nathan Pierce, also from Cape; Bounnak Thammavong of Swisher, Iowa; Mike Sneller from Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Will Vannerson, who hails from Kansas City.

The pieces were unveiled at a special reception and kick-off event at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard, on the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Streets.

The reception was open to the public.

Funding for the exhibit comes from the City of Cape Giradeau's Parks and Recreation Department, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Old Town Cape.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.