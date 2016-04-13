Fine Arts Fair in Murphysboro, IL

Metalsmithing, printmaking, glass, painting, jewelry, pottery, mixed media work, and weaving will be showcased at a fine arts fair taking place in Murphysboro, Illinois in April.

The first "Oak Street Art: A fine arts fair" will be held in the Logan Historic Neighborhood on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Look for art demonstrations, children's activities, music, and BBQ on Oak Street, between south 15th and 16th Streets.

You'll also have the chance to buy art work. Many of the invited artists sell their work in galleries in the heartland and across the country.

The goal of Oak Street Art is to introduce these artists to the public.

The hope is that this will be the first of many annual art shows in the Logan Historic Neighborhood of Murphysboro.

For more information contact murphysboroart@gmail.com or Rachel Malcolm Ensor at 618-201-7435.

