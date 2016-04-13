A lesson in Heartland steamboat history

Steamboats and Missouri's River trade will be the subject of a discussion set for Thursday, April 14 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Retired Southern Illinois University professor of Architecture, Robert Swenson, will present his research on 19th century steamboats built in Metropolis, Illinois. The program will be held at the Missouri State Archives at 7 p.m.

Steamboats played an important role in American's history and westward expansion. The William J. Lewis, built in Metropolis in 1867, made two trips along the treacherous 2,000 mile navigable stretch of the Missouri River, carrying military items and household goods. Attesting this feat are the hundreds of steamboat wrecks from the same period that line the river.

Swenson will also examine James Eads' Civil War connection to Metropolis and Mound City. The Missouri State Archives is the official repository for state documents of permanent historic value. All programs at the Archives are free of charge and open to the public.

