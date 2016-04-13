'CAPED!' art exhibition returns to Cape Girardeau Comic Con

Cape Comic Con is right around the corner, and once again comic book enthusiasts from all across the Heartland will have the chance to show off their artistic skills in the "CAPED!" exhibition. (Source: KFVS)

It's the second year that the one-day exhibit has been featured at the Comic Con, with this year's event taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Cape Girardeau's Osage Center.

The exhibition is the result of a partnership between Cape Comic Con and Southeast Missouri State University's Arts Council.

Artists of all ages are welcome to compete in the event, which showcases artwork featuring original characters, both heroes and villains alike.

The exhibition will be divided into three divisions based on age, with artists 12 and under competing in the Youth Division, 13-18 in the Young Adult Division, and 18 and older in the Adult Division.

The awards for this year's exhibition will be handed out by guest artist and Lion Forge Comics' Art Director Lorenzo Lizana between 3 and 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

More information, as well as a selection of last year's winners, can be found at http://www.capearts.org/CAPED.aspx, or by calling Southeast Missouri's Arts Council at 573-334-9233.

