Kennett Humane Dept. talks about neglected animals in the area

Kennett Humane Dept. talks about neglected animals in the area

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

One animal shelter in Dunklin County has a big problem, lots and lots of neglected pets.

Humane Officer Tena Petix works for the Kennett Humane Department, she said the last nine animals that have come into the department have had to have some type of vet care and it's mostly from neglect.

Petix has worked for the department for the past eight years and she said people don't want to pay to neuter their animals and it's a huge problem for the area.

"We've had a lot of that lately," Petix said. "A lot of them breed them and then once they get a puppy, they'll sell of some of the puppies and keep one or two and then it just cycles."

Petix said that every animal that comes in needing medical creates vet bills met by donations.  

The Kennett Humane Department is a city facility, so the only thing the city pays for medically is euthanasia. However, Petix said the department always finds an alternative route to get its animals in a home.

"They will try to make a quick buck off the females the pure breeds especially and a lot of people will literally take the puppies and sell them for 5 or 10," she said.

"We have people that do this, I mean it doesn't ever quit," Petix continued. "We have a lot more good people than bad people."

The Kennett Humane Department encourages local residents to report any neglected animals and plans to find the owners of the neglected animals and press charges against them.

