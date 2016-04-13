SEMO Cybersecurity Team takes 2nd place regional competition

The Cybersecurity Team at Southeast Missouri State University took second place at the 2016 Erich J. Spengler Midwest Regional CCDC.

It was held on April 1 and April 2 at the Moraine Valley Community College in Chicago, Illinois.

SEMO was edged out by DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, which will now represent the Midwest and advance to the National CCDC on April 22 through April 24 in San Antonio, Texas.

Southeast advanced to the Midwest Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition after taking place in March at the 2016 Midwest Collegiate Cyber Defense Qualification Competition.

