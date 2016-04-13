Bash trash in April with MDC & MODOT Annual Trash Bash

Missourians from every corner of the state are being asked to do spring cleaning outdoors and help fight litter through the state's annual "No MOre Trash!" bash which will take place from April 15 through May 15.

The campaign is sponsored by the MDC and MoDOT as part of their ongoing "No MOre Trash!" statewide anti-litter campaign.

The annual Trash Bash encourages people to clean up litter across Missouri from roadsides, parks, neighborhoods, rivers, streams, trails and many other places.

Volunteers are needed from across the state to participate in litter cleanup activities. Those who participate and report their cleanup efforts will receive a thank you "No MOre Trash!" pin. For more information and to learn how to participate, visit www.nomoretrash.org or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

