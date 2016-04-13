Marion PD warn public of another phone scam in the area

The City of Marion Police Department is reporting it has received a complaint of another phone scam occurring in the area.

A business owner reported to police that he had received a call from someone saying that City of Marion Police Department is asking for donations so the department can help sponsor a child. The owner advised the number that called was (618)-855-0185.

Police say that the department is not asking for money for donations to help sponsor a child or for any other reason at this time. Police say this is a scam.

The police department is asking anyone who hears of or receives one of these solicitation calls to please gather information and notify the Marion Police Department at (618)-993-2124.

