Man dies after Feb. shooting in Carbondale

What started as a gun investigation in Carbondale, Illinois has been upgraded to a homicide.

According to Carbondale police, the victim in the incident died at a St. Louis hospital on April 6.

Police say the autopsy confirmed 28-year-old David Stockstill, Jr. died from a gunshot wound.

Back on Feb. 1 at about 2:45 p.m., police say they responded to a Carbondale hospital for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police say they were not able to determine the location of the shooting from neither Stockstill, nor witnesses.

Stockstill was being treated for serious injuries and was later transferred to the St. Louis hospital. They say during the investigation they remained in contact with Stockstill to determine why he was shot and the exact location.

According to police, Stockstill had listed homes in Carbondale and Mound City, Ill.

They say they are still trying to determine the exact location of the incident.

The city of Carbondale offers a $5,000 minimum reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a homicide case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You can also contact the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

