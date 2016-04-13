4,145 birds bagged during 2016 MO youth turkey hunt

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) suggests more than 4,000 birds were harvested by young hunters during the 2016 spring youth season, which took place from April 9 through April 10.

Top harvest counties were Callaway and Franklin with 105 turkeys harvested in each, and Greene, with 88 birds bagged. Gasconade, Osage and Saint Clair each came in next with 84 birds harvested.

Young hunters checked 4,441 turkeys during the 2015 youth weekend.

For more information on the turkey harvest for the spring youth season by counties you can visit the MDC website.

