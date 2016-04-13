Olive Branch man facing child pornography charges

According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, 58-year-old Thomas Keith Gowin of Olive Branch, Illinois has been indicted by the Union County Grand Jury on two counts of child pornography.

Edmonds says both are Class X felonies.

Gowin is charged with filming a child under the age of 13 during 2015 and 2016.

He was arrested in March following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro on $500,000 bond.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for May 12, 2016 with a jury trial set for July 11, 2016 at 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

